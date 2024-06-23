Kourtney Kardashian claps back at body-shaming trolls with empowering message

Kourtney Kardashian slams cruel body-shaming trolls

Kourtney Kardashian recently slammed cruel body-shaming trolls about her weight gain after giving birth to her fourth child Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Apart from Rocky, who was born to the actress on November 1, 2023, Kardashian is a mother to two sons and one daughter.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share a powerful statement, hitting back at trolls that took a dig at her.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians star shared a vintage-style poster on the social media giant alongside a caption that read: "I've finally reached my goal weight of don't f****** care. My body is the least interesting thing about me."

In addition, Kourtney’s business page, Poosh, captioned the same post: "Mood."

Fans heaped praise on her for sharing the insightful picture.

One fan commented: "Please please please— let’s help our daughters and granddaughters get here too."

While another chimed in, adding: "Learning not to care and to find my body beautiful at any size is the thing I’m most proud of!!"

A third gushed: "What a legend for posting this."

Kourtney is privy to posting about body positivity. Taking to the social media giant earlier this year, she said: "Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages.”