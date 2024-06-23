Tove Lo reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's plea to collaborate on new music

Tove Lo responds to Megan Thee Stallion's request

Tove Lo recently responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s request to collaborate and work together on new music.

Megan, who made a plea from the stage at a show in Pheonix on Wednesday, June 19, grasped a signal from the crowd and extended an offer to the Swedish singer.

Sharing her thoughts on collaborating with Tove, Megan said: “Tove Lo, I don’t know if you’re seeing this, but we gotta do a song, because they’re not f****** around. Somebody record this for my girl and tell her we need a song.”

To which the 36-year-old singer responded on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’m so ready @theestallion. Let me know where and when.”

For the unversed, 29-year-old Megan, is set to drop her third studio album Megan on Friday, June 28 via her independent label Hot Girl Productions.

The Wanna Be singer previously announced her upcoming album earlier this month on Instagram, offering an inside glimpse of the cover art.

She wrote in the caption: “11 MORE DAYSSS. Hotties can you guess the features. PRE ORDER AND GET YOUR CDS NOW”