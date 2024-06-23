Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti Marie long for Nick Jonas amid separation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a video featuring herself playing with two-year-old daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie are missing their husband and father, Nick Jonas, during their work trip to Australia.



On Saturday, June 22, the Citadel star took to Instagram to express gratitude to all the friends and family members who helped raise her daughter amid her busy working schedule.

"My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother," she began in the caption, "Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated."

She captioned the montage of videos and snapshots featuring her playing and rolling on the floor with her two-year-old daughter.

"Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can’t wait til you’re here," the Love Again actress referred to her husband of six years before concluding with some hashtags, "#thebluff #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom."

Nick, 31, liked his wife’s social media posts and dropped a single emoji in the comments section.

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers band member is currently in the U.S., where he presented at the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 41, has been busy filming her upcoming film, The Bluff, in Australia, accompanied by their daughter.