Watch David Beckham abs-solutely crushing his morning workout

David Beckham shares Saturday workout routine in a shirtless video

David Beckham offers a peak into his weekend morning routine!



On Saturday, June 22, the former footballer took to his Instagram stories to share his morning abs workout session.

In the video, he performs crunches in the air using a pull-up bar to carve out his abs. His tattooed body and muscles were on full display during the exercise, which he does shirtless.

In the text overlaid on the video, Beckham, 49, tagged his coach Bobby Rich and thanked him for the sharp workout.

"Saturday morning abs thanks Bob [tired emoji]," he wrote in his social media update.

Despite no longer playing soccer professionally, Beckham prioritises staying in shape and has made working out a habit of his daily routine.

In April, Beckham shared a photo on Instagram with his wife, Victoria Beckham, who shares four children: sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo James, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

"Can’t beat a little down lighting Thanks to my lighting technician @victoriabeckham," he captioned the post, humorously crediting his wife for the lighting,

The image showed off his well-sculpted and well-lit abs, thanks to the former Ice Spice member who assisted with the lights.