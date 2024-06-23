Kevin Costner shares a glimpse of his life with seven children

Kevin Costner opens up about his life with seven children: More inside

Kevin Costner has recently shared a glimpse of his life with seven children.



“I'm an Uber guy,” he told PEOPLE.

The Yellowstone actor said, “I'm not any different than anybody else!”

Calling his children “shooting stars,” Kevin added, “My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be... but that's part of the job.”

The actor spoke to the outlet, “The children surf, and they dive, and we spear fish…We use every inch of the ocean, and the property…It's a perfect place for us.”

Kevin mentioned that his “family has been a constant pillar of strength, and his children are the anchor in his life”.

“They know that I have this chosen work, but honestly, I'm really clear about where my responsibility absolutely lies at the end of the day,” explained the actor.

Rumours had circulated that Kevin’s departure from the series was due to conflicts with producers over salary, scheduling issues and his commitment to his Western project, Horizon: An American Saga.

“It was something that really changed me,” remarked the actor.

The actor mentioned, “I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning.”

“I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies,” he added.