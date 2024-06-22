Joey King proves to be BTS fan at Despicable Me 4 X BTS event

Despicable Me 4 X BTS collaboration teaser was revealed on Thursday, June 14

Joey King joined the likes of the BTS ARMY as she showed off her real-life love for the iconic band, which consists of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, and J Hope.



According to Just Jared, on Friday, June 21, the Kissing Booth star attended the launch of the new DESPICABLE ME 4 X BTS Limited Merchandise Capsule in Los Angeles.

In the upcoming minion mania, the 24-year-old actress lent her voice to Poppy Prescott, a brand-new character in Despicable Me 4 who identifies as a member of the BTS Army.

Prescott’s love for BTS is brought to light through the limited merchandise capsule featuring a vibrant blend of Minion x BTS-inspired art.

The minion version of BTS members rocked the iconic outfits from their 2021 hit single Permission to Dance.

Earlier last week, fans were sent into a frenzy with the tantalising teaser of the Despicable Me 4 X BTS collaboration.

The animated teaser was released on Thursday, June 14, by the official account of Despicable Me 4 on X, formerly Twitter.

In the adorable video, the 'minionised' South Korean boy band members showed off their dancing moves and grooved to the tune of Permission to Dance.