Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement after big celebration

Prince William and Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to the Windrush community by issuing a joint statement on social media.

On June 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account and shared a few photos from the unveiling ceremony of the Windrush memorial back in 2022.

The statement reads, "Celebrating the remarkable contributions of the Windrush Generation today, and every day."

The royal couple further stated, "Your legacy is a cornerstone of our diverse and vibrant society. Thank you for your resilience, strength and for enriching the nation's culture and community. An honour to unveil the Windrush memorial at Waterloo Station on this day in 2022."

Notably, this comes after Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21.

Catherine, who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy, extended warm birthday wishes to her better half with an adorable photo.

The picture, which was reportedly taken by Princess Kate herself, featured the future King in a joyful mood with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.