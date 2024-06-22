Ryan Hadley, 'Ink Master' star, dies at 46

Ryan Hadley's family confirmed his death on Friday, June 21 via an Instagram post

Ryan Hadley, who rose to fame after his stint on Ink Master season six, has passed away at the age of 46.



People Magazine reported on Friday, June 21, that he died after battling with Seminoma cancer.

In addition, the tattoo artist’s family announced via an Instagram post that Hadley breathed his last on Thursday, June 20.

"Ryan left this world last night surrounded by loved ones," they wrote in a post shared on Friday, June 21, on the deceased official profile.

"While his life was cut short, in that time, he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world," they continued, "He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children."



"He’ll be missed and always remembered," the family wrote before concluding with some hashtags, "A legend forever. #rip #f—cancer."

The social media caption was accompanied by the picture of the late Ink Master star flashing a bright smile while busy making a tattoo on a customer’s arm.

"Forever a Legend. RIP," the text read over the picture.

In December 2023, Hadley, who appeared in the Paramount Network (formerly Spike) reality competition series, revealed in a post that he was diagnosed with seminoma cancer.