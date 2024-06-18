Meghan Markle makes 'silly' move to divert attention from Kate Middleton return

Meghan Markle has been criticised for launching two new products of her lifestyle brand just hours before Trooping the Colour and Kate Middleton's big return since her cancer diagnosis.



For the unversed, Prince Harry's polo pal Nacho Figueras shared photos of luxury raspberry jam and some dog biscuits sent by former Suits star's brand American Riviera Orchard.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams dubbed Meghan's move 'odd' and 'ridiculous.'

He said, ""Megan and Harry know perfectly well every single thing they do is monitored by the press."

The royal expert continued, "The idea that they would do something on the day of Trooping the Colour. I mean, it's pretty silly."

Moreover, Richard claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to divert attention from the headline-making royal events.

He continued, "The Sussexes have never cared about the royal protocol, that you don't have a diary clash."

"Meghan would not have been advised to do this by any of her public relation consultants. This is something of a joke. It's very, very odd. If she just sent the jam to a friend, she should have asked him not to post it, because otherwise it clearly makes them objects to mockery," Richard added.