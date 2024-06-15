Joe Wicks teases baby gender as he anticipates birth of 4th child

Joe Wicks gives major pregnancy update

Joe Wicks recently announced his baby’s gender given that the fitness guru is set to become a dad for the fourth time.

Wicks took to his Instagram to give update on his wife’s pregnancy in an adorable post, including his wife Rosie.

The fitness guru, who is a dad to daughters Indigo, Leni, and son Marley, told his 4.7M followers that the baby is due in two weeks.

The 38-year-old made a wild guess about the gender alongside a caption that read: "Only 2 weeks to go I’m guessing boy. Rosie is feeling a girl. What do you think?”

The couple’s family and friends rushed to the comments section to celebrate the occasion, hedging their bets on the gender.

Musician Example enthused: "You beauties. So excited for ya. And so glad you are keeping it a surprise re boy or girl.”

Meanwhile, Olly Murs shared his stance on the baby’s gender, assuming it’s a “boy.”

In addition, Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby couldn’t help but glee over Rosie’s look, commenting: "She looks absolutely stunning.”

For the unversed, the Body Coach has been active on the social media giant, keeping followers up to date on the pregnancy with his posts.