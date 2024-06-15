Joe Wicks teases baby gender as he anticipates birth of 4th child

Joe Wicks recently announced his baby’s gender given that the fitness guru is set to become a dad for the fourth time.
Wicks took to his Instagram to give update on his wife’s pregnancy in an adorable post, including his wife Rosie.
The fitness guru, who is a dad to daughters Indigo, Leni, and son Marley, told his 4.7M followers that the baby is due in two weeks.
The 38-year-old made a wild guess about the gender alongside a caption that read: "Only 2 weeks to go I’m guessing boy. Rosie is feeling a girl. What do you think?”
The couple’s family and friends rushed to the comments section to celebrate the occasion, hedging their bets on the gender.
Musician Example enthused: "You beauties. So excited for ya. And so glad you are keeping it a surprise re boy or girl.”
Meanwhile, Olly Murs shared his stance on the baby’s gender, assuming it’s a “boy.”
In addition, Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby couldn’t help but glee over Rosie’s look, commenting: "She looks absolutely stunning.”
For the unversed, the Body Coach has been active on the social media giant, keeping followers up to date on the pregnancy with his posts.
