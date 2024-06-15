Kate Middleton arrives at Trooping the Colour 2024 with children

Kate Middleton appeared in high spirits as she smiled and waved to the crowds making her first royal appearance at the Trooping the Colour 2024, since her cancer diagnosis.



The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The appearance comes just a day after the Princess had issued a heartfelt and personal statement about her health and announced that she will attending the major royal event.

Kate was dressed in a white dress with monochrome bow detail around her collar. The Princess accessorised her outfit with a matching black and whte hat and flower pearl earrings.

In the carriage, excited Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen looking at the crowds as they accompanied their mum.

Kate Middleton first revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message issued back in late March, and announced that she will be taking a break from public duties as she recovers.

Well-wishers of the princess awaited for her arrival and expressed their concerns on numerous events. The past few weeks were especially were abuzz about when the royal will be returning as the Palace remained vague in confirming any further details on the matter.