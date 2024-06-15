Travis Kelce earns praise from brother Jason's wife: He is 'outstanding'

Kylie Kelce talks about first encounter with Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce candidly talked about her first encounter with husband Jason Kelce's brother Travis Kelce.

Hitting the brother-in-law “jackpot” with Taylor Swift’s beloved sweetheart, Kylie admitted that it took a bit of time to meet her husband Jason Kelce’s younger brother.

Although the mother-of-three mentioned that she had heard a lot of great things about the NFL player way ahead of their first meet, she was eager to meet him in person.

During an appearance on Sterling Holmes’ Stacking the Box Show on Friday, June 14, the 31-year-old responded to a question that asked her about the first time she interacted with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Speaking exclusively to Holmes, she added: “Jason and I had been together for quite some time before I actually got to meet Travis. I’m talking at least through a full football season.”

Reflecting on their busy football schedules, Kylie said it happened in Hawaii when she finally got the chance to meet the person she’d heard so much about.

She recalled: “It was a full dive into the Kelce pool because I had never been on a Kelce family vacation, and that turned into one.

"So we had the entire Kelce family together, which is rare, but I had received months and months and months of Jason talking up his brother.”

Formulating her opinion about the NFL player, the former field hockey player confirmed that Travis “lived up to” her expectations.

She enthused: “He is hilarious, and is the best uncle and an outstanding brother-in-law.”