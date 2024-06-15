Kevin Bacon’s still getting to know wife of 35 years Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon learns something new about wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon still doesn’t know everything about Kyra Sedgwick, his wife for over 35 years.



“It’s great when you read an article about your wife and then you get some information,” Bacon, 65, told Us Weekly at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City on Thursday, June 13, about reading something about Sedgwick in the news that he didn’t know before.

“She said one time she was jealous of me. And that’s when I did Beauty Shop with Queen Latifah. That was the only time that was the only time.”

According to the movie’s synopsis, “Far from Chicago, hairdresser Gina Norris (Queen Latifah) has relocated to Atlanta with her daughter (Paige Hurd) and has quickly established herself as a rare talent in her profession.

But after repeatedly butting heads with her shady, over-the-top boss, Jorge (Kevin Bacon), Norris sets out to create her own salon -- even snagging a few of Jorge's employees and clients, including Lynn (Alicia Silverstone) and Terri (Andie MacDowell), respectively. Now, Jorge will do anything to shut her down.”

Bacon also shared with the outlet that that he “never knew” Sedgwick, 58, was envied him for that role, and admitted feeling “great” that there are still things about her he has yet to learn.

And while talking about her jealousy, the actor said he doesn’t want to dominate her over her feelings.

“I should [bring it up], but she can, she can feel whatever she wants,” he explained, further gushing that Sedgwick is really “the best” partner and revealed “obsessing” over her after more than 3 decades of marriage.