Zac Efron’s confident on ex Vanessa Hudgens’ motherhood

Zac Efron reacts to ex Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy

Zac Efron is happy about his ex Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy.



The actor paid his positive regards to his ex-girlfriend’s upcoming parenthood pregnancy with her husband, Cole Tucker.

Calling her “the best mom ever”, Efron expressed the confidence he felt over Hudgens’ motherhood.

When asked how he thinks Hudgens will be as a mother, Efron gushed to Access Hollywood on Thursday that she will be “the best mom ever.”

He exhibited the same feelings about the pair’s High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale, who is also going to be a mother for the second time with her husband, Christopher French.

“We’re gonna have some fun family reunions coming up,” Efron, 36, said, hinting at meetups that may happen.

Efron and Hudgens, who first revealed her baby bump in March, while hosting the 2024 Oscars red carpet in March, got romantically involved while filming the 2006 Disney Channel movie.

“We created a bond right from the start. We were like, ‘We’re doing this. It’s us or nothing,'” Hudgens, 35, said in August 2019.

They confirmed their relationship through her March 2007 music video for Say Ok, in which Efron portrayed her love interest.

The two broke up in December 2010.