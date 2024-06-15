Jelly Roll got the wish of his life because of Sylvester Stallone

Jelly Roll meets Sylvester Stallone

Jelly Roll “can't believe” he met his favourite actor at the best time possible.



“I can’t believe this happened,” Jelly Roll, 39, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 13, referring to his meeting with Stallone, re-sharing a video Stallone, 77, shared on his own account the same day.

The clip showed the singer and Rocky star talking to each other among the team members on the set of the Paramount series, Tulsa King.

“I got my fourth No. 1 today, Sly,” Jelly Roll said of his Halfway to Hell song, which climbed to the top of the Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. “I got my fourth No. 1 on the radio this morning.”

“Fourth No. 1, unbelievable,” Stallone replied while holding up four fingers.

“I woke up on a bus in your parking lot with my fourth No. 1,” Jelly Rolle added, smiling. “What a f—ing week.

“Looks like the fantastic singer @jellyroll615 just rolled onto the Tulsa King set! #KeepPunching #TulsaKing,” Stallone captioned the post praising the singer.

Halfway to Hell is Jelly Roll’s single from his Whitsitt Chapel album, his first country music work that got out in June 2023, featuring collaborations with Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Lainey Wilson and Brantley Gilbert.