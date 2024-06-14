Bebe Rexha threatens to expose ‘ungrateful loser’ G-Eazy

Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy previously collaborated on their 2015 hit ‘Me, Myself, & I’ s

Bebe Rexha has issued a public warning to G-Eazy to tread lightly with her.

On Thursday, June 13, the 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to slam G-Eazy – with whom she collaborated on their 2015 hit, Me, Myself, & I – threatening to expose his problematic behaviour.

The warning came after Rexha’s team asked her about her feelings on working with G-Eazy again in a text conversation, which she shared a screenshot of.

Addressing him directly, Rexha told G-Eazy, “You have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser.”

She continued to tell the 35-year-old rapper that he’s “lucky people are liking [him] again,” further noting, “Cause I could go in on all the s**tty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

As for her thoughts on working with him again, Rexha wrote, “Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”



But she didn’t stop there.

Following her statement on Instagram, Rexha continued her rant on X (previously Twitter), where she re-posted a photo of herself with G-Eazy’s ex, Halsey, with the caption, “Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career.”