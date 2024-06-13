'Bridgerton season 3': Cast teases raunchier scenes in second part

Bridgerton's second half of season 3 is about to get steamier.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, along with the remaining cast from Bridgerton's third season, gathered at London's Leicester Square, which had been turned into the show's famous ton, to share a sneak peek into the remaining season.

Netflix producers divided the instalment into two parts after part one, which examined the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, debuted on May 16.

The second part is scheduled to run on Thursday, June 13.

Episode five, screened at the Odeon Luxe theatre, promises even more provocative content and intense character interactions, building on the Regency-era drama's reputation.

According to Netflix's internal metrics, the first half of season three garnered an impressive 45.05 million views worldwide, equivalent to 165.2 million hours of viewing time.

Before the premiere, Coughlan shared her thoughts on the response from fans. "I'm going to take a wild guess and declare that I will never go through anything like this again," the actress declared to her adoring admirers, many of whom dressed in matching elbow-length gloves and ornate headgear.

What makes this season so successful? “You can never really predict why, but I think there’s been a growing love of Bridgerton,” executive producer Betsy Beers told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think that there’s something about this season that people waited a bit – there’s something about getting to see it with a lot of anticipation. There’s also something about these two characters, and the fact that we love them, and we’ve been rooting for them.”

The red carpet event for Bridgerton's season three premiere saw a star-studded turnout, with cast members Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) in attendance.