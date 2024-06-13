Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming celebrates daughter Mabel’s graduation

Emma Hemming Willis celebrate daughters graduation

Emma Hemming Willis, Bruce Willis’ wife celebrated their 12-year-old daughter’s official graduation from elementary school, and she made sure she had everyone from the family involved.



Emma posted a picture with Bruce's children Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore all hiding behind Mabel masks, posing with the graduate on Instagram June 12.

She wrote in the caption of the celebratory snap, “Middle School! Here she comes!”

Mabel's sisters made sure to express their joy, with Tallulah commenting, "We love her!!! 7th grade here we go!"

Scout took a jab on the many Mabel-face masks, writing, "Mabel literally mortified by the masks hahahaha."

Bruce and Demi's eldest daughter Rumer Willis was missing from the graduation snap, and the 69-year-old himself was nowhere to be spotted

Bruce has been battling with frontotemporal dementia for the past year.

Emma has been open about how she manages to find happiness in such a difficult time.

"I'm doing something that I'm super passionate about that gets me up out of bed," she told E! News in April. "I get to be a mother to two incredible young girls. There's really so much to be grateful for and so many things that I'm happy about."