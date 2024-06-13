Angelina Jolie shares rare insight into her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie on how she learned more about Vivienne while filming the show, The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie has recently made rare comment about her and former husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne.



In a new interview with Deadline, Angelina, who serves as a producer on Broadway’s The Outsiders, opened up about her 15-year-old daughter’s love for theatre.

“My daughter Viv loves theatre. She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to,” explained the Mr and Mrs Smith actress.

Angelina stated, “She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago.”

After loving the show, the mother-daughter duo joined the production as a producer and producer assistant respectively.

The Maleficent actress revealed, “It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and Vivienne is communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material.”

Angelina told the outlet, “And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

“Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, The Outsiders is reportedly nominated for 12 Tonys, including best musical at the awards on June 16.