Britney Spears grooves to ex Justin Timberlake’s song in new dance video

Britney Spears danced to 'Bounce' by Timabaland featuring Justin Timberlake



Britney Spears turned up the heat in a sizzling new Instagram video on Tuesday, not only by showing off her raunchy dance moves but also by setting her choreography to her ex Justin Timberlake’s song.

In the since-deleted latest iteration of her infamous dance videos uploaded to her Instagram, the Princess of Pop donned a sheer silver mini dress while seductively moving to the 2007 hit Bounce by Timbaland, featuring Timberlake.

Her sparkling fringe dress featured a see-through bodice paired with a silver bra.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker let her blonde tresses flow freely and accessorised with a black choker, completing her look with chunky black heels that added height to her frame.

In the post's caption, Britney cheekily referred to her performance as "The nasty version,” per the Daily Mail.

Britney and Justin, who dated from 2000 to 2003, first met as children on The Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1994. Their relationship has been a topic of interest over the years, with Britney revealing in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, that Timberlake urged her to have an abortion when they unexpectedly became pregnant.

After intense backlash directed towards the NSYNC frontman, Spears came to his defense. However, she seemingly took back her apology when Timberlake appeared to make a mockery of it during a live performance.