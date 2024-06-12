Why are Ben Affleck, JLo actually selling their Beverly Hills mansion?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s shared mansion going up for sale was a long time coming, per a new report.

Recently, the couple – who have been facing rumours of an impending divorce – listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale, per the Daily Mail, fueling the speculation of marital woes.

Shedding more light on their decision, a source told People Magazine on Tuesday, June 11, that neither of the Hollywood A-Listers liked the home to begin with ever since first purchasing it in May 2023.

“Ben never liked the house,” the source shared, further explaining that “It’s too far away from his kids” that he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As for JLo, the insider noted that the 38,000-sqaure-foot mansion was simply “too big for her.”

Notably, earlier reports claimed that the Oscar-winning actor has been staying in a Brentwood home since around mid-May, which is when the divorce rumours first sparked.

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the On the Floor hitmaker has been “touring houses and shopping around for her own home.”

The same source noted that “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing.”