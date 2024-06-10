Late Kim Porter’s father reacts to Diddy’s assault footage

Jake Porter reacts to Diddy’s assault footage

Jake Porter was ‘disgusted’.



Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter has revealed what he felt when he laid his eyes on the hotel surveillance video that showed Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting ex-partner Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” Jake, 78, told Rolling Stone on Friday, June 7. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

When asked if he had ever seen Combs physically abuse his daughter Kim like that during their marriage, Jake replied with a “no”. But he did admit that he had never seen anything “to that extent,” and it “made [him] wonder.”

Combs and Kim were in an on and off relationship from 1994 to 2007, and the pair are parents to three children: son King, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17.

Kim lost her life at the age of 47 in 2018 to lobar pneumonia.

Jake also revealed that he had either lived with or close to his daughter when she was in a relationship with Combs, and the “horrible” video with Ventura, 37, has given him “a different outlook” on Diddy.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Jake told the outlet. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”