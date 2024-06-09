Prince William dealing with 'difficult' time as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Prince William has been dealing with difficult times as his better half, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles, battle cancer.



As per In Touch Weekly, the Prince of Wales has "really stepped up" as an active working royal and doting father since Catherine's cancer diagnosis.



The source shared, "This has obviously been the most difficult and terrifying time imaginable for them."

Speaking of Kate's recovery phase, an insider shared, "No one is rushing her back into the public eye."

The report added, "Kate has made it a priority not to disrupt her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' busy schedules."

The Princess of Wales is "also celebrated Charlotte’s and Louis’ recent birthdays as usual. The last thing she wants is for them to be anxious about her health."

Previously, Life & Style reported that Kate Middleton is quite positive about her cancer treatment and the Princess is constantly 'reassuring' Prince William about her well-being.

"William worries, but she reassures him it’s all going to be OK," shared the source.