Kate Middleton ‘unbothered’ by remarks as she misses Colonel's Review

Kate Middleton is prioritising herself above all other as she takes time off to continue preventative treatment of cancer.



The Princess of Wales has been staying away from the public eye despite a massive interest in her return to royal duties since she gave her major health update in a video message issued in late March this year.

Prince William’s wife may be working on some pressing matters behind the scenes but she is not really bothered about catching up with people of meeting friends in the current scenario.

“Kate’s recovery is a one day-at-a-time thing,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful. She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks.”

Princess Kate is also focussing on making the environment as normal as it can be for her young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The update comes after the Princess issued an apology to the Irish Guards for missing out the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, King Charles' birthday parade.

Kate, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, said that she was “proud” of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and the main event.

She expressed that being the colonel “remains a great honour and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel's Review,” concluding with hopes to represent the regiment “once again very soon.”