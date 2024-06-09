Jon Cryer ‘unaware’ of Demi Moore’s drug addiction amid short-term dating

Jon Cryer opens up about his brief relationship with No Small Affair co-star Demi Moore

Jon Cryer has recently confessed he was unaware his former flame Demi Moore was struggling from drug problem while filming No Small Affair movie.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Cryer, who was paired with Moore in 1984 movie, revealed, “We dated for a short time while we were working on No Small Affair, but I guess our particular affair was, in fact, pretty small.”

“She was already struggling with a drug problem. One that I was blissfully unaware of until a couple of weeks before the movie ended,” said the 59-year-old.

It was reported that Moore went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction back in the 1980s. However, she relapsed in 2012 after staying sober for over 20 years.

The source told the outlet at the time that Moore went to rehab for addiction as well as an eating disorder.

Interestingly, Cryer gushed over Moore, saying, “She was incredibly charismatic and had a much better grasp of the business than I did.”

“She knew everyone in town, but we were both really nervous about being leads in a movie for the first time,” he recalled.

Cryer mentioned, “What would always be great about her was already evident; that incredible combination of vulnerability, toughness and beauty.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cryer, who is featured in the new documentary BRATS, shared his thoughts about the show.

“I didn’t perceive myself as part of the 'Brat Pack' because I didn’t think I was one of the cool kids. And they were definitely the cool kids,” he explained.

Cryer added, “I thought the two films that defined the group were The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, neither of which was I in.”

Meanwhile, BRATS will begin streaming on Hulu on June 13.