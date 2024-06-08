Prince William sets off alarm bells with 'vague' update about Kate Middleton

Prince William has continued to maintain his stance on his wife Kate Middleton’s health, leading to concern from a royal expert.



In a conversation with Sky New Australia, Tim Ewart reflected on the Prince of Wales’ last few outings, where he doubled down on the princess’ condition, noting she is “doing well” or “getting better”.

Speaking to a D-Day veteran earlier this week, the heir nodded when asked about Kate in the wake of treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The ITN royal editor shared: "It’s not the first time that William has said this, to be fair, he’s made this comment on a couple of previous public appearances.”

"But that, without in any way dampening down optimism about this, that is all we have heard,” he continued.

"There have been no formal medical bulletins, and we still don’t know what form of cancer Kate has, or especially what treatment she is receiving."

"Kate should have attended (the rehearsal) because she is a Colonel of one of the regiments involved, and it’s called the Colonel’s rehearsal, which she’s not going to be there," Mr Ewart expressed.

The Princess of Wales recently penned a heart-breaking letter to regiment of Irish Guards, for which she is a colonel-in-chief, apologizing for missing King Charles’ official birthday event next week.