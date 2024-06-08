Kate Middleton releases new video with heartfelt statement

Kate Middleton, who's out of public life due to her ongoing preventative cancer treatment, has finally broken her silence amid speculations about her appearance on major Trooping the Colour event.

Kensington Palace shared a heartwarming video of Catherine with the Irish Guards in new meaningful post on Saturday.



The video, which show smiling Kate witnessing Irish Guards' parade with her husband William, was uploaded on The Princess and Prince of Wales social media account with her heartfelt words to her soldiers.

The statement reads: "Weeks of preparation, leading up to one final rehearsal. Today’s Colonel’s Review of the @irishguards is the latest step on the way to next week’s Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales also shared her feelings in heartfelt words to the Irish Guards regarding her absence from the Colonel's Review.



Kate's words truly describes her heartbreak over missing the Colonel's Review rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour as she could not take the salute at the event on Saturday, 8 June, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

However, she shows spirit and valour with her words to support the event as she penned: "Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment."

The Irish Guards reshared Kate's words on their official Instagram with a tribute to their daring Colonel, Princess Kate, writing: "The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes."



Fans, who took a sigh of relief after seeing Kate and her words, are still optimistic about their favourite royal's appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping The Colour on 15 June.