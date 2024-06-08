King Charles ‘not prioritising’ Prince Andrew drama amid health woes

King Charles appears to be at an impasse with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his antics as row over Royal Lodge continues.

The Duke of York, who has been given two options by the King to either pay for the 30-room estate’s upkeep or evict, has been hell-bent on keeping the property until his lease expires in 2078.

BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the monarch, given his huge responsibilities is not as invested in the matter at the moment but it is working as a major inconvenience.

She said that she would be “surprised if the dilemma over Royal Lodge merits much of the King’s attention at present” but ideally it “would be easier all round and look better if Andrew, held in such contempt by so many, was not living in a mansion and apparently spending his days sauntering around the estate on horseback.”

She noted that Charles has not cut his brother and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is also battling cancer, since the King is “not a vindictive man.”

“They are still invited to family occasions…. and the King, particularly with Fergie a fellow cancer sufferer/survivor… this is not really the time to boot your brother out of his home.”

Charles, who is going through cancer treatment of his own, is pressed for time as he manages to squeeze in major royal engagements. Andrew is seemingly taking advantage of that.

“I think Andrew remains aware of the fact he is depending on his brother for the upkeep and security of his very large home….and that’s he’s going to have to work out how to finance it himself in the years to come. But I don’t think this is a pressing priority for the King.”