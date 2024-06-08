Olivia Attwood debunks divorce rumours with PDA-filled getaway

Olivia Attwood shares PDA-filled moment with husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood appeared to hit back at divorce rumours as she packed on the PDA with husband Bradley Dack.

The Love Island star took to Instagram to share a loved-up clip with the English footballer on their luxury holiday.

She captioned the post: "And hopefully dispel rumours we are divorced or I have un -alived him."

The 33-year-old actress, who married Bradley in June 2023, could be seen cozying up to her man while she donned a black Chanel knitted mini dress.

Meanwhile, her husband seemingly sported an all-white outfit, topping it off with a denim jacket.

This came after the TV personality joked about getting a divorce from Brad on a recent episode of her podcast.

She said: "That reminds me, I was in the restaurant with Brad the other day...'

"'Is there nothing worse than when you call for a waiter and you get aired? I went 'excuse me...' my voice like this'.

'And he just walked straight pass and Brad was like, ''I think I want a divorce,'" she confessed.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over the couple’s love-filled clip, rushing to respond in the comments section.

One fan wrote: "As if the Dack's are divorcing who makes these stories’ up, not after that wedding & those tattoos I think not! Love you both loads."

While another chimed in, adding: "Gorgeous lovebirds, the rumours are wild."

A third gushed: “You two are forever & always.”