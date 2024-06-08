Michelle Stafford dedicates win to ‘The Young and The Restless’ cast

Michelle Stafford won best actress award at 2024 Daytime Emmys for her role as Phyllis Summer

Michelle Stafford, in a moving gesture, dedicated her 2024 Daytime Emmy Award to her The Young and the Restless cast mates and crew members.

People Magazine confirmed that the actress has won the accolade for outstanding lead performance in a daytime drama series: actress on Friday, June 7.

"Every single one of you should have one of these," she said, referring to her team and emphasised that her award should be shared with them.

"I am honoured to entertain people. I’m honoured to be here amongst you all tonight, truly," she added.

The 58-year-old actress nabbed the accolade from other contenders. Among the formidable nominees vying for the Best Actress award were Days of Our Lives star Tamra Braun, Finola Hughes from General Hospital, and Katherine Kelly Lang from The Bold and the Beautiful.

During her acceptance speech, Stafford lauded Hughes for being "the best actress in the room" and her "greatest friend."

Stafford debuted her role in 1994, portraying Phyllis Summer in The Young and the Restless. Initially, she was tapped for a short-term stint, but her performance impressed producers, and she was booked to reprise her role periodically.

In 2019, she exited General Hospital and returned to Y&R as Phyllis. Additionally, the 13-Daytime Emmy nominee has previously won in 1997 and 2004.