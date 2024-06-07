Beyonce, Jay-Z go underground amid Diddy abuse scandal: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently battling a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits against him

Beyoncé has found herself in a new conspiracy alongside husband Jay-Z – one that involves Sean “Diddy” Combs.

A recent report by Page Six noted that the power couple have mysteriously “disappeared” from the public eye, suggesting that it has something to do with their long-time friendship with the hip-hop mogul.

An insider told the outlet, “This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and Jay and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight.”

The source recalled the recent 2024 Grammy Awards, where Jay-Z infamously “whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year,” further questioning, “But now what? Does he think she will win… for Cowboy Carter with no promotion… No appearances and no wooing of the academy?”

The outlet then drew attention to the ongoing abuse scandal surrounding Combs after multiple women came forward with their harrowing accounts of sexual and physical assaults.

Though there is no direct connection between Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and the ongoing lawsuits, the insider posited, “Something is going on. [Beyoncé’s album] came out with a bang. No. 1 everywhere. [Now], it and she have disappeared.”