Matty Healy finds Taylor Swift’s songs about him ‘hilarious’: Here’s why

Swifties speculated that Taylor made several references to ex Matty Healy in her new album, ‘TTPD’

Matty Healy is bemused by some of the songs that his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift allegedly wrote about him in her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, per a new report by US Weekly.

Speaking to the outlet, a close friend of the 1975 frontman, 35, shared that Healy was “completely blindsided” by being the target of certain tracks, including what fans surmised were Fortnight and Guilty as Sin.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the insider said.

“For her to be saying things about baby carriages… and living together – he says it had never even come up,” the source continued, adding that, regardless, Healy is “taking it in his stride.”

The 34-year-old popstar first sparked dating rumours with Healy back in 2014. However, for almost decade, nothing was confirmed as both pursued other relationships.

But in 2023 – just a few months before Travis Kelce entered the picture – Swift and Healy made things official. However, the fling was short-lived, reportedly only lasting a month.