Olivia Wilde desperate to rekindle romance with ex Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is reportedly eager to rekindle her romance with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, more than two years after their split.



Following hir recent breakup with Taylor Russell, sources claim Wilde is hoping for a second chance with the former One Direction member, despite their significant age gap.

According to Life & Style, the director of Don't Worry Darling still holds strong feelings for Styles, who is ten years her junior.

This development suggests Wilde may be looking to revive their past relationship, which ended amicably over two years ago.

“For Olivia, nobody came close to Harry,” the insider revealed. “They’re in touch here and there and Olivia swears they still have a spark.”

Nevertheless, the insider continued, Wilde is waiting for him to initiate contact rather than approaching the former member of One Direction yet.

“She’s playing it cool and waiting for him to make the first move — but she’d drop everything to meet up with him,” they said of Wilde, who is a mother to two kids, she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

People Magazine revealed in November 2022 that Styles and Wilde had broken up.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," they said at the time. "It's a very amicable decision” as “they're still very close friends.”

However, Styles attempted to break up with Wilde "multiple times" before they eventually called it quits on November 22, according to a report published in Heat Magazine.