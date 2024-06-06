Sheryl Lee Ralph gets emotional over 'Sister Act 2' TikTok video

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played the role of Lauryn Hill's mother in Sister Act 2, had an emotional reaction to a scene from the movie which turned into a meme.



Along with Ralph, Whoopi Goldberg reunited with her former Sister Act castmates Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena. The reunion was also with the film's music supervisor Marc Shaiman and music producer Mervyn Warren, for a nostalgic conversation on The View about the creation and success of the beloved musical comedy.

The Abbott Elementary star was surprised during the interview when she was shown a TikTok video meme featuring a scene from the movie where she scolds her on-screen daughter for pursuing a singing career.

The meme cleverly juxtaposes the scene with clips of Ralph's impressive real-life performances, including her Super Bowl appearance.

Overcome with emotion and laughter, Ralph momentarily struggled to compose herself, her eyes welling up with tears.

She confessed that she had not seen the meme before and was deeply moved by its enduring popularity.

"I had no idea that that scene was gonna land that way," Ralph said. "You know, in my mind, I was channelling my Jamaican mother, when I told her I was gonna be an actress."

Ralph said that her mother would be happy if she could see memes like these and realise how far she has come.