Meghan Markle's 'demanding' nature causes troubles for lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has been finding it hard to hire a team of professionals for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, because of her high demands.



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Angela Levin claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "has had a lot of trouble" finding a CEO and a chief for her new business venture.

The royal biographer said, "She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning."



Angela shared that the former working royal is "very upset about what is happening with this American Orchard Rivera, she is not happy about how it has been received."

Speaking of Meghan's empty website, Angela said, "Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward."



"So it's a bit of a stalemate, but she has got 150 things on her link, and she's applied for a global patent," stated the royal expert.

Angela added that Meghan "finding it much more difficult than she thought."

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new lifestyle brand on Thursday, March 14, 2024.