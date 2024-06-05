Taylor Swift reveals ‘tantrum’ story behind ‘But Daddy I Love Him’

Taylor Swift reveals story behind 'But Daddy I Love Him'

Taylor Swift has revealed the influence behind her song But Daddy I Love Him, and it is a rather personal experience.



Swift, 34 right now, shared in a 2008 resurfaced interview with Popsugar that there was a time when she had an argument with her father, Scott, about her teenage date.

That's when she recalled screaming the words “but daddy I love him,” before running off to pen Love Story, a hit song from her second studio album, Fearless.

“This song, I wrote it right after my one epic teenage tantrum that I ever threw in my whole life,” Swift explained to the outlet in the resurfaced clip.

“And I remember screaming something, like, ‘But daddy, I love him!’ And running out and storming into my room and slamming the door and then I sat down on the floor and wrote this song.”

The famous line But daddy I love him was first said by Ariel in the beloved 1989 Disney film.

It is currently one of the highlight tracks from Swift's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, and she included it in the TTPD segment of her global Eras Tour.