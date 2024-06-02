Cher defends boyfriend AE after Cannes fight involving Tyga, Travis Scott

Cher has been dating Alexander 'AE' Edwards since 2022



Cher is standing by her man, Alexander “AE” Edwards, after he got involved in a brawl between Kylie Jenner’s mutual exes, Tyga and Travis Scott last week at Cannes.

Taking to her social media on Saturday, June 1, the 78-year-old Hollywood superstar clarified that she saw nothing wrong in 38-year-old music executive boyfriend’s actions.

“I’m proud of Alexander,” she declared, explaining that he was actually the one to put the fire out instead of igniting it.

“He didn’t start the fight against 2 men,… He finished it,” she emphasised.

The Believe hitmaker concluded, “Gotta love him.”

The fight Cher was referring to was one that reportedly erupted between Tyga and Scott at Richie Akiva’s “The After” annual party, as reported by TMZ.



Page Six further reported that the fight began after Scott seemingly made a mockery of Tyga and his entourage, of which AE was a part, as they were all being introduced on stage.

Speaking to TMZ after the incident, AE asserted that “it’s all good” between the two entourages.

He further clarified, “I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that s***.”