Heidi Klum tunes in 51st birthday with unseen family photos

Heidi Klum gave glimpse into her pink themed birthday party

Heidi Klum offered a sneak peek into her 51st birthday celebration with a series of recent and nostalgic photos.



The America’s Got Talent judge marked her birthday on Saturday, June 1, by sharing a touching image from 51 years ago of herself as a newborn baby being fed by her mother, Erna Klum.

This was followed by a black-and-white snapshot of a grown-up married Heidi cuddling with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, where she is seen gently kissing him on the cheek.

She captioned the post, "Woke up to this beautiful present [loved up and red heart emoji] I feel lucky and blessed [teary eyes emoji]."



Heidi and Kaulitz first began their relationship in 2018 and went on to secretly tied the knot in February 2019.

Celebrations continued with another post showing Heidi enjoying her special day with her family. Her daughter Leni, 20, accompanied by her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky, along with her brothers Henry, 18, and Johan, 17, and youngest sibling Lou, 14, posed with their mother and her husband in a heartwarming family photo.



Heidi captioned it, "All I could wish for [loved up and red heart emoji]."

In the latest post, the birthday girl is seen sharing a kiss with her husband seated before a backdrop of pink-themed foil balloons, including giant "51" balloons floating in the air.