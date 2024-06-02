Maya Hawke makes her career’s biggest confession

Maya Hawke approves 'nepotism' in Hollywood, accepts she is 'nepo baby'

Maya Hawke confessed that she benefitted from "nepotism" in her career, even if she feels like she didn't deserve it.



The Stranger Things star, 25, who is the daughter of stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, talked candidly about her journey to Hollywood in an interview with The Times of London.

She acknowledged that her parents have given her an advantage.

While weighing on whether she deserves the success she has received in the industry, Hawke said, “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway."

She continued, "And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

Hawke stated that even if it makes for funny jokes, she is "comfortable" going with the second option and accepting her nepotism.

“It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be,” the Do Revenge actress added.

“My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”