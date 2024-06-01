Khloe Kardashian sends fans wild with new video: 'I hurt myself'

Khloe Kardashian left fans in awe with her mind-blowing video, showing off her incredible curves and age-defying beauty in an aggressive way.

The reality star turned to her Instagram to let the followers know about her remarkable fitness journey as she shared her workout session clip, with powerful caption.

She wrote: "I hurt myself and couldn’t workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months. Working my way back little by little a few more weeks and I’ll be there.



"Then- I have to stay ready so I don’t need to get ready."

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's sister slipped into the eye-catching and body-hugging workout clothes, which perfectly highlights her killer curves.

The post garnered massive likes and hearts from fans it's just not an exercise but a hunger to stay fit.



The latest post comes after she stirred outrage following Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, in which Khloe expressed her frustration, stating that she was "exhausted" from taking care of her children.



It is to mention here that Khloe shares her daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.