Paul Mescal embarks on ambitious two-decade long film project

Paul Mescal has taken on an ambitious project, starring as Franklin Shepherd in the film adaptation of the stage musical Merrily We Roll Along.

The movie, directed by Richard Linklater, will follow the complex relationship between three friends over two decades, from their college days to middle age.

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein co-star in this epic tale, which is based on George Kaufman's 1934 play and Stephen Sondheim's 1980s Broadway musical.

Although the original musical had a short run, Linklater is bringing it to life on the big screen, with filming expected to span 20 years. By the project's completion, Mescal will be nearly 50 years old the director reveled to The Times.

"He's just a transcendent talent and he can really sing. I'm just so happy we connected on this project, right before he went supernova."

Linklater, renowned for his groundbreaking film Boyhood, has revealed that his upcoming project will be filmed in nine separate blocks.

This ambitious undertaking is expected to be completed in 2041 when Linklater will be around 80 years old.

Despite the long production span, Linklater remains unfazed by mortality, trusting that other capable filmmakers can step in to complete the project if needed.

Meanwhile, Mescal has already begun recording for the first two instalments of the highly anticipated film.