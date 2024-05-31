Brad Pitt trying to set up pal Natalie Portman after messy split

Brad Pitt reveals plans for Natalie Portman after divorce

Brad Pitt recently revealed his plans to set up Natalie Portman following her divorce with Ben Millepied.

Portman, who has always enjoyed a great rapport with the Fight Club actor, “isn’t crying in her soup over the situation with her divorce,” as per the insider.

Continuing on the subject, the insider added that it’s “quite the contrary, Natalie is proud of how decisive she has been about splitting with Ben [Millepied] and protecting her kids from a drawn-out fight. She’s turning the page and not looking back.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the actor along with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are helping Natalie pick up the broken pieces.

The source further added that since “Brad is proud of his track record of setting people up, and thanks to his new sober, AA-oriented lifestyle, he has a lot of wildly successful friends who are in the exact same spot Natalie is: starting over and trying to build a new life.”

For the unversed, Natalie and Benjamin, who first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, finalized their divorce in February, after being married for twelve years.