Brad Pitt trying to set up pal Natalie Portman after messy split

Brad Pitt recently revealed his plans to set up Natalie Portman following her divorce with Ben Millepied.
Portman, who has always enjoyed a great rapport with the Fight Club actor, “isn’t crying in her soup over the situation with her divorce,” as per the insider.
Continuing on the subject, the insider added that it’s “quite the contrary, Natalie is proud of how decisive she has been about splitting with Ben [Millepied] and protecting her kids from a drawn-out fight. She’s turning the page and not looking back.”
According to In Touch Weekly, the actor along with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are helping Natalie pick up the broken pieces.
The source further added that since “Brad is proud of his track record of setting people up, and thanks to his new sober, AA-oriented lifestyle, he has a lot of wildly successful friends who are in the exact same spot Natalie is: starting over and trying to build a new life.”
For the unversed, Natalie and Benjamin, who first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, finalized their divorce in February, after being married for twelve years.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard discusses about her job preference in a new interview
Nicki infamously took multiple jabs at Megan’s late mother in her response diss, ‘Big Foot’
Charli XCX opens up about sacrifices in early career
Today, it was confirmed that Catherine will not be at a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour next weekend
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been enjoying perks of being famous after prison sentence
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked backlash for cosplaying as royals in Nigeria