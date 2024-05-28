Meghan Markle scores big win against 'unkind' demands of UK public

Meghan Markle scores big win against 'unkind' calls to give up royal title

Meghan Markle will always be royalty as long as she is in marriage with husband Prince Harry.



Speaking to The Royal Beat, Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, reflected on ongoing calls for the Montecito pair to be stripped off their royal titles, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She said: "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.

“That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary."

The royal commentator went on to explain: "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway.

“I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing,” she added.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan were allowed to retain their titles when they decided to step down from their royal positions and move to the US.

However, as per the Sandringham agreement signed by the late Queen, they are not allowed to use the honours on a day-to-day or commercial basis.