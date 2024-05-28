Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter accused of nepotism over Lion King role

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West gets trolled online after acting debut

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West recently got trolled online after making her voice acting debut.

North recently performed at the The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary concert on Friday, May 24, as Young Simba in the upcoming film.

The “proud” parents were in attendance when their daughter performed I Just Can't Wait To Be King on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Although North received a standing ovation for her performance by attendees, social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were less than pleased over her selection for the role.

Many branded it as nepotism, accusing her of getting the role due to her influential parents.

Taking to the social media giant, a user commented: “Nepotism is literally the best thing to be born with”.

Another one chimed in, adding: “Someone else's more talented, probably voice and dance trained kid didn't get it because his/her family isn't famous enough”.

Meanwhile, a third said: “She looks great and it seems like she's having a lot of fun, but I'm definitely not gonna bypass the fact that we all know she wouldn't be there if it wasn't who her parents were. This is classism at its finest!”

For the unversed, North voices the character of Simba in upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release on Dec. 20.