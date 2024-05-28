Jimmy Kimmel’s 7-year-old son Billy had 3rd open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel gives update on son's health

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the success of his 7-year-old son Billy’s third open heart surgery on social media.



Kimmel revealed in 2017 that his and wife, Molly McNearney's son was born with a heart condition.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo of his son beaming widely in a hospital room, giving fans an update after the boy’s recent surgery.

"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," the happy father wrote in the caption of the post.

Kimmel continued to thank Billy's surgeon and the medical professionals at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, who were present there from the operation to the recovery, in his message.

The late-night host also reflected on how meeting with the other parents who have children inside of the hospital impacted him.

The comedian mentioned being grateful to his family, friends and wife, for holding it together and being brave.

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent," he continued.

"Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be."

He concluded his note with a message to his son Billy.

"And Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know," he wrote.

"There are so many parents and children who aren't fortunate enough to go home after five days.”

He further wrote, “Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them and if it moves you, support @ChildrensLA (link in bio) or a great children's hospital near you (@CMNHospitals). Nothing matters more than taking care of each other. With love and gratitude, Jimmy."



