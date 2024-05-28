Will Smith, Martin Lawrence attend 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Berlin premiere

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sure seem like bad boys together for life as the two stars posed together at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in Berlin on Monday.



Smith, 55, and Lawrence, 59, got together again for the fourth instalment of their action-comedy franchise, and shone bright taking the red carpet side by side.

Will chose to look elegant in an oversized grey suit for the shimmery event, meanwhile Martin opted for a more smart-fit look with a tailored-to-perfection black suit.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum wore an oversized white T-shirt underneath the coat and accessorised his look with a silver chain around his neck.

According to Daily Mail, the actor also threw up a peace sign to the lenses, smiling at the opening of his new film.

Smith and Lawrence have been together in the franchise since their debut as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the first Bad Boys movie, which got out and hit theatres in 1995.

The pair continued to reprise their roles in Bad Boys II and Bad Boys For Life, which were released in 2003 and 2020, respectively.