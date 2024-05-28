Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner wish Scott Disick on 41st Birthday

Scott Disick gets wishes on 41st birthday

Scott Disick got some warm wishes for himself on his 41st birthday.



Disick received some heartwarming tributes from the Kardashian family, including wishes from Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"I love you," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Stories May 27. "Hope you're having the best birthday!"

In addition, Kris Jenner celebrated his special day by taking to her Instagram account and sharing throwback pictures of herself with Disick.

She also reminisced over snaps of him with Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love," Kris wrote in the caption of the carousel.

"You're the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!" And the Good American founder also celebrated the day, commenting with a red heart emoji, "Happy birthday Scotty!"

Disick’s eldest kid with ex-Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, also joined Instagram with his official account in the same month.

"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," Khloe noted on Instagram Stories. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."