Ryan Phillippe recalls 'hot' marriage with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon together

Ryan Phillippe is reminiscing over the old days with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon in a social media throwback post.



The actor unexpectedly shared a throwback photo with Reese Witherspoon on his Instagram Stories Monday.

“We were hot and drenched in late ’90s angst,” the actor, 49, wrote on the picture and tagged his ex-wife in the 2001 snap from the Legally Blonde premiere.

“(such a cooler time than today),” he added.

Phillippe and Witherspoon, who were married from 1999 to 2008, posed in the picture standing, with their arms wrapped around each other in the shot.

Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

Witherspoon, 48, sported a bob at the time and styled a black-and-white striped halter dress with a red lip.

On the other hand, Phillippe,looked cool in a similarly striped V-neck but in blue, and accessorised his outfit with Ray-Ban sunglasses and black pants.

The stars and exes met each other at Witherspoon’s 21st birthday party in 1997, and co-starred in Cruel Intentions, two years after their first encounter.

The former couple gave birth to Ava, now 24, and son Deacon, now 20, in 1999 and 2003, respectively, during their nine years of marriage.