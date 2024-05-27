Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani have 'fallen in love all over again'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage going strong: Deets inside

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have seemingly fallen in love all over again after going through a three-year rough patch.



A source told In Touch, the couple, who started to live separately late last year, have "since turned things around and fallen in love all over again".

On May 10, Gwen joined Blake after he performed a trio of hits at the Power of Love charity benefit in Las Vegas, but before they shared a kiss onstage

The source spilled to the outlet, "They've been prioritising spending time with each other and have been focused on getting back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music."

Gwen and Blake reportedly released their fifth duet together, Purple Irises.

Gwen said, "The song comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth."

"We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together," remarked the singer.

The source admitted, "A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce," adding the pair "had been fighting a lot and their work schedules were creating a lot of challenges".

"Maybe she doesn't want too much family time," quipped Blake at the time.

In July, they'll mark their third wedding anniversary.

"They like to think they made it to the other side. They really do seem more in love than ever," added the source.