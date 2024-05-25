Prince Andrew's daughters and Zara Tindall prepare for key roles as William's reign looms

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara Tindall set to play major role in Prince William's monarchy

Prince William, heir to the throne, has recently hinted at giving major roles to his royal cousins during his reign.

The Prince of Wales has full trust in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, who represent 'more fun generation of royals'.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the presence of William's cousins made the royal family look more "joyful".

She said: "I thought it was joyful to see this new generation of royals step up to help William at one of the traditional engagements of the year.

"What a shame it was raining, but I think their guests would have been genuinely thrilled to meet this younger, less formal and, let’s face it, more fun generation of royals."

Bond also added that with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in the US, Prince William will need the support of his cousins when he is King.

"I think it gave us a glimpse of the future: when William becomes King," she told OK.

"He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders," added Bond.

Princess Eugenie even took to Instagram to share a powerful message, writing: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."